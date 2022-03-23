Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 168,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

