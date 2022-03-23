Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 70.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FREE. Cowen began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

