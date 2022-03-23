Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 228,199 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

