Exane Asset Management Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exane Asset Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 7.0% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.63 and its 200 day moving average is $379.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

