Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.92 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

