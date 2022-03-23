5,741 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,741 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $369,088,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 46.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 58.05. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 92.00.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.