Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,814 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 600.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.82.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

