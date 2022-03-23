Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

PSA opened at $370.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $236.72 and a 12-month high of $380.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

