Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in American Water Works by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $156.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.75 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.