Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Insider Vinod Lala Sells 71,543 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of VG opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -201.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.62.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after purchasing an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vonage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,514,000 after purchasing an additional 439,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vonage by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,496,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
