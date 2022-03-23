Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Insider Vinod Lala Sells 71,543 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VG opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -201.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after purchasing an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vonage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,514,000 after purchasing an additional 439,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vonage by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,496,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

