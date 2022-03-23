Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Amanda Lacaze Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Rating) insider Amanda Lacaze sold 600,000 shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.74 ($7.22), for a total value of A$5,844,600.00 ($4,329,333.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 7.11.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile (Get Rating)
