$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 313.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

