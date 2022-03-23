$154.34 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to report $154.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $117.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $687.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.10 million to $690.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $829.58 million, with estimates ranging from $766.85 million to $852.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

RPD opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,310 shares of company stock worth $6,106,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,930,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

