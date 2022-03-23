Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

