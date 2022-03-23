Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

