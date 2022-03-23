Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 14,250 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,942 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,290,000 after buying an additional 3,229,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

