U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $494.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.71 and its 200 day moving average is $497.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.36 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

