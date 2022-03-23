Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

