Concord Wealth Partners Buys 775 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 625.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 332,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $909.09 million, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

