Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.24 and a 1-year high of $128.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

