Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PPG Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

