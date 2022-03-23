Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 18 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Shopify by 291.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 73.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 79.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP opened at $727.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $779.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,208.47. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

