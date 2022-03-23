Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 738 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 315.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

