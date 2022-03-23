Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.78. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59.

In other news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,236 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSI. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,577,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 1,143.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 702,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,838,000 after purchasing an additional 368,769 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

