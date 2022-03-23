VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 254,272 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $18.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth about $936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

