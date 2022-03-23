Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 96,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,786,275 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 206,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

