Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 111,231 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Viasat worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.55. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

