Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 641 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Universal Display worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

