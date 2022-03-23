AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

NYSE K opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

