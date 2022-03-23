AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after acquiring an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,869,000 after acquiring an additional 90,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

BAM stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

