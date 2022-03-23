Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

