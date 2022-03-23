Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $475.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $386.02 and a one year high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

