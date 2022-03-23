U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $116.63.

