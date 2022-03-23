11,186 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $33.50.

