U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,639 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.