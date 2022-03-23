U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $312.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.64. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.68 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

