Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PROG were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 247,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 146,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.8% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

NYSE:PRG opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.