Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 382 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

