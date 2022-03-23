First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Gap Up to $60.55

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.55, but opened at $63.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,041,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 804,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 786,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,450,000 after acquiring an additional 501,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

