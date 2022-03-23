Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 59,589 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,589 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

