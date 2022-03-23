Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 59,589 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,589 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.74.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.