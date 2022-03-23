Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $27.44

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.44, but opened at $28.12. Merus shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 80 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

