Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $40.69

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.69, but opened at $38.45. Futu shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 50,087 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 101,387 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Futu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Futu by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 150,046 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.