Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 728.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,330 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.