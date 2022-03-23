Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,245 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,287,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 350,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 95,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 628,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.