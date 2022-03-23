$164.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $164.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Lantheus reported sales of $92.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $704.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $792.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $796.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Lantheus has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.