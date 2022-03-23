John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 81.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

