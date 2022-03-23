John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.
Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.
