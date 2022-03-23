John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 81.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.