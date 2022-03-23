Michael Sandy Purchases 492,307 Shares of Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Stock

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Rating) insider Michael Sandy acquired 492,307 shares of Melbana Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$17,230.75 ($12,763.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Melbana Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Cuba and Australia. The company holds interests in the Tassie Shoal Methanol and LNG project located in Australia. It also has interests in the Block 9 production sharing contract and the Santa Cruz incremental oil recovery project in Cuba, as well as WA-488-P located in the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf in northern Australia.

