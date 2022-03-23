Michael Sandy Purchases 492,307 Shares of Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Stock

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Rating) insider Michael Sandy acquired 492,307 shares of Melbana Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$17,230.75 ($12,763.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Melbana Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
