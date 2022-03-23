PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,309 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. PFG Advisors owned about 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.