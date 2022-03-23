Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $29.76 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.